New dates have been put in place for two race events in Lichfield.

KP Events is hoping progress in the fight against coronavirus will allow races to take place again later in 2021.

The Florette Fradley 10k has been pencilled in for 4th July, while the Four Oaks Financial Services Lichfield Half Marathon is scheduled for 17th October.

More details about the new race dates is available on the KP Events website.