People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to remain patient as coronavirus restrictions continue.

The Prime Minister is expected to release details early next week about how lockdown will be eased.

It comes against a backdrop of overall case numbers in Staffordshire falling – although the new highly-transmissible South African variant has now been recorded in the region.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health, said it was important people didn’t let their efforts to keep COVID-19 at bay slip at this crucial stage.