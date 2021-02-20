People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to remain patient as coronavirus restrictions continue.
The Prime Minister is expected to release details early next week about how lockdown will be eased.
It comes against a backdrop of overall case numbers in Staffordshire falling – although the new highly-transmissible South African variant has now been recorded in the region.
Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health, said it was important people didn’t let their efforts to keep COVID-19 at bay slip at this crucial stage.
“Cases continue to fall, which is positive news. However, we plead with Staffordshire residents to be patient.
“Everyone, including people who have had the first vaccination, should remain highly vigilant.
“As the weather begins to brighten don’t be tempted to let your guard down, we have all worked hard and made sacrifices, but the risk is still very real.
“We must stick together, show resolve and not throw all our hard work away now.
“This means sticking to the rules and getting tested if you must leave the house, especially if you work or live in a hotspot area.
“Of course, we are looking forward to some restrictions being eased but we must not underestimate how quickly things can change, especially with new strains of the virus being identified on our doorstep.”Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council