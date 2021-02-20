Volunteers and NHS staff helping to deliver vaccines in Lichfield have been given support packages to thank them for their efforts.

A team from Central England Co-op’s Boley Park store dropped off the items to those working to deliver jabs at Lichfield Cathedral.

The packages included fruit, treats, tea and coffee.

Richard Hinsley hands over the donations to Kirsty Burton at Lichfield Cathedral

Store manager Jamie Joyce said:

“Throughout the pandemic we have been proud to play any part we can to support people across the local community and reward those who are making a difference. “When we heard that health workers and volunteers would be delivering the vaccine to people out of Lichfield Cathedral we quickly put together a big care package to not only say ‘thank you’ for their efforts but to give them a little lift during their long days. “It was great to drop off the items and meet the team in person. “We hope they enjoy the food and essentials and we cannot thank them enough for their work to ensure as many people as possible are better protected from COVID-19.” Jamie Joyce

Deirdre Smouna, practice manager from Langton Medical Group, said: