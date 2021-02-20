Owners are being warned to be on their guard after an attempt to steal a dog in Mile Oak.

Staffordshire Police say the incident is part off a wider increase in such crime across the region.

The incident in Mile Oak earlier this week saw the victim and their pet approached by two men while the out on a walk.

PCSO Deryn Small said:

“One of the males held the member of the public while the other tried to unclip the dog from the lead and they were close to losing their Staffordshire Bull Terrier. “Luckily, both dog and owner managed to get away and although they are shook up about the incident they are both safe and back home.” PCSO Deryn Small, Staffordshire Police

People are being advised to remain vigilant while walking their pets.