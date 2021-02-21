People in Lichfield and Burntwood with learning disabilities will be added to the priority list for coronavirus vaccinations, health bosses have confirmed.
Staffordshire Clinical Commissioning Groups (SCCGs) said the decision had been made to include residents who fall into the category.
They will now be vaccinated as part of group six, meaning they will receive their COVID jabs at the same time as those adults deemed to be in an at-risk group.
A spokesperson said:
“In Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent we recognise the challenges of defining between severe and moderate learning disabilities, and have agreed that we will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all patients who are on the Learning Disability register as part of group six.
“We ask patients not to contact their GP practice for an appointment – we will contact you over the coming weeks to offer an appointment.”Staffordshire & Stoke-on-Trent CCGs spokesperson