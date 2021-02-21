People in Lichfield and Burntwood with learning disabilities will be added to the priority list for coronavirus vaccinations, health bosses have confirmed.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

Staffordshire Clinical Commissioning Groups (SCCGs) said the decision had been made to include residents who fall into the category.

They will now be vaccinated as part of group six, meaning they will receive their COVID jabs at the same time as those adults deemed to be in an at-risk group.

A spokesperson said: