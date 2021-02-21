People in Lichfield and Burntwood will bounce back from the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis, a councillor has said.
Cllr Alan White was speaking at a meeting of Lichfield District Council this week.
He said that national initiatives had ensured there would be a bright future for local residents.
The Conservative representative for Whittington and Streethay said:
“The Conservative Government has provided the largest job retention scheme ever known. They provided massive amounts of grants to businesses, they’ve invested spectacular amounts in vaccines.
“We’re assuming that things are going to stay the same as they are. They aren’t – this economy is going to bounce back fantastically well due to the resilience of the British people.
“People across Lichfield district are going to be creating jobs, the economy is going to be growing and we are going to be getting back on our feet sooner rather than later.”Cllr Alan White, Lichfield District Council
His comments came as councillors debated an increase in Lichfield District Council’s share of the council tax bill.
Members eventually voted to proceed with a 2.78% increase, despite Labour’s Cllr Dave Robertson branding it “unfathomable”.
But Cllr Colin Greatorex, Conservative representative for Stowe ward, said services could not be protected without money coming in through taxation.
“We’ve been told we’re not spending enough on prosperity and we should be spending our way out of it, then we are told we shouldn’t be spending anymore on council tax.
“None of us want to charge extra, but it’s a matter of the numbers.
“All the complimentary things that are said about the new leisure centre, bin collections, COVID grants, a worthwhile shopping service created around people who needed it during the lockdown – all of that costs money.
“It’s not just sitting there in a pot waiting to happen, it’s council tax money.
“We’ve got to collect it first in order to spend it.”Cllr Colin Greatorex, Lichfield District Council
What planet is he on? Mars!!!!!
@Simon, I was literally about to say exactly that.
The majority in Lichfield the increase will make no effect on, but for the small minority then that increase will be less able to spend on the high street.
I think the high street is doomed personally, the landscape has changed forever. So many shops have closed or will be closing – for lichfield other than charity shops, mobile shops and some cafes there’s really not much left. Same for most high streets in the UK. Landlords aren’t going to reduce rent enough to attract new tenants and the government will not reduce rates enough either. Its a no win scenario.
The high street will have a short lived boom due to pent-up frustration but give it a month or two then people will come to the realisation there’s so much more to life than wasting their lives browsing in shops when they could be spending time with family, going out places and eventually going on holiday.
Perhaps to help the boom last longer the council should give free parking in all car parks in the centre and do away with silly 30 minute parking spaces. Reassign the parking attendants to something else more useful.
Between this and Fabricant on Twitter making fantastical claims that Brexit will bring some unknown prosperity as yet unidentified, it’s clear that Tories major manifesto policy is hopeless optimism.
Look forward to seeing all these new services for our money.
