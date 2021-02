Police are asking Burntwood residents for any CCTV footage they may have a vehicle spotted acting suspiciously.

Officers say that a black car – which could have been a Ford Mondeo – was seen driving up and down Cannock Road yesterday (20th February) with the occupant taking pictures of houses.

Anyone with information or footage of the vehicle in the area is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 621 of 20th February.