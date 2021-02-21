Bosses at a shopping centre say they are “committed” to finding a new retailer to fill a key store in Lichfield city centre.

The Debenhams store in Lichfield

The sale of Debenhams to Boohoo will see the company’s physical stores close – including the one at the Three Spires Shopping Centre.

The news will be a blow to Lichfield’s retail landscape, with Debenhams having taken on the store in 2013 following the demise of TJ Hughes.

Lisa Prokopiou, centre manager at Three Spires Shopping, said work was already taking place to secure a new business to occupy the unit.

“Following the recent sale to Boohoo, Debenhams have made the difficult decision to close their high street stores, this includes the one at Three Spires. “We would like to express our gratitude to the hardworking and dedicated team at Debenhams for providing customers with exemplary service for many years, we wish them all the best for the future. “We are fully committed to bringing great names to the centre and will continue to explore potential opportunities for the unit.” Lisa Prokopiou, Three Spires Shopping Centre

The Debenhams store had been closed as part of the coronavirus lockdown and there is currently no confirmation on whether or not it will temporarily reopen to sell off remaining stock.