Bosses at a shopping centre say they are “committed” to finding a new retailer to fill a key store in Lichfield city centre.
The sale of Debenhams to Boohoo will see the company’s physical stores close – including the one at the Three Spires Shopping Centre.
The news will be a blow to Lichfield’s retail landscape, with Debenhams having taken on the store in 2013 following the demise of TJ Hughes.
Lisa Prokopiou, centre manager at Three Spires Shopping, said work was already taking place to secure a new business to occupy the unit.
“Following the recent sale to Boohoo, Debenhams have made the difficult decision to close their high street stores, this includes the one at Three Spires.
“We would like to express our gratitude to the hardworking and dedicated team at Debenhams for providing customers with exemplary service for many years, we wish them all the best for the future.
“We are fully committed to bringing great names to the centre and will continue to explore potential opportunities for the unit.”Lisa Prokopiou, Three Spires Shopping Centre
The Debenhams store had been closed as part of the coronavirus lockdown and there is currently no confirmation on whether or not it will temporarily reopen to sell off remaining stock.
I can see that being a pretty big challenge given Cannock Retail outlet gathering pace. We need to face the fact that Lichfield is not a retail destination and that the city centre business district is going to shrink.
I think a primark would be great there sure alot of other people would
I agree a Primark would be perfect
We would like to see return of m and s,we really miss it…..
Seen the comments on this here and on Facebook and am absolutely baffled by how naive some people are. If big brands thought Lichfield city centre was an attractive option they’d already be here. Remember, Friarsgate secured very little other than a patisserie and a couple of restaurants in more than 10 years, leading to its failure ultimately.
As for people suggesting an indoor market, I assume they’ll be employing someone to come and service their carriages and sweep their chimneys too?
