A rare collection of coins has sold for £9,640 at an auction in Lichfield
The items smashed through the pre-sale estimate of £3,000 when they went under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers.
The coins contained rare Isle of Man Christmas 50p pieces.
Auctioneer Richard Winterton said there had been a “huge amount of interest” in the lots.
“This coin collection has been outstanding and we are delighted it has sold so well at auction, fetching a total hammer price of £9,640.
“A wonderful archive of these rare Isle of Man Christmas 50p coins in beautiful condition and we had a huge amount of interest.
“Catalogued across 33 lots, highlights included the coloured diamond finish Pobjoy Isle of Man 50p ‘Twelve Days Of Christmas’ coin, mounted on an angel card as a Christmas tree decoration depicting six geese a-laying, which sold for £540.
“A 2003 diamond finish 50p of Raymond Briggs’ Snowman and James sold for £500 and a boxed pair of silver proof 50p coins showing four calling birds made £700.
“Another boxed pair of Christmas 50p silver proofs, this time showing six geese a-laying, fetched £800.”Richard Winterton