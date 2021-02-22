A rare collection of coins has sold for £9,640 at an auction in Lichfield

The items smashed through the pre-sale estimate of £3,000 when they went under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

A boxed pair of Christmas 50p silver proofs which sold for £800

The coins contained rare Isle of Man Christmas 50p pieces.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said there had been a “huge amount of interest” in the lots.