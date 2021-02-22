A rare collection of coins has sold for £9,640 at an auction in Lichfield

The items smashed through the pre-sale estimate of £3,000 when they went under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

A boxed pair of Christmas 50p silver proofs which sold for £800

The coins contained rare Isle of Man Christmas 50p pieces.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said there had been a “huge amount of interest” in the lots.

“This coin collection has been outstanding and we are delighted it has sold so well at auction, fetching a total hammer price of £9,640.

“A wonderful archive of these rare Isle of Man Christmas 50p coins in beautiful condition and we had a huge amount of interest.

“Catalogued across 33 lots, highlights included the coloured diamond finish Pobjoy Isle of Man 50p ‘Twelve Days Of Christmas’ coin, mounted on an angel card as a Christmas tree decoration depicting six geese a-laying, which sold for £540.

“A 2003 diamond finish 50p of Raymond Briggs’ Snowman and James sold for £500 and a boxed pair of silver proof 50p coins showing four calling birds made £700.

“Another boxed pair of Christmas 50p silver proofs, this time showing six geese a-laying, fetched £800.”

Richard Winterton

