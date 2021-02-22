More support will be offered for children in Lichfield and Burntwood with special educational needs, council chiefs have said.

The cabinet at Staffordshire County Council approved a five-year strategy after consultation with parents.

The Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) strategy commits to educating more children closer to home, providing additional support for teaching in mainstream classrooms and funding for extra staff to process assessments more quickly.

Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education – and the father of a child with SEND – said:

“Parents of children who will benefit from this have been at the heart of this process and I thank them for their passion and commitment. “We are all determined to do the best we can so that all children with special educational needs and disabilities are able to reach their potential by receiving the right support at the right time in their own communities, at their local school or place of education.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

A report to the county council’s cabinet revealed that more than 5,000 parents and carers had been contacted as part of the consultation.

It also highlighted that the number of children and young people with an Education Health and Care Plan (EHCP) had risen from 3,500 in 2014 to 6,m100 this year.

