People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to stay alert after reports of a scam operating in Staffordshire.
Police say a resident was contacted by someone claiming to be from their bank saying their card had been cloned and needed to be sent to an address to be checked.
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“As the caller was so convincing the resident did as asked. However, after speaking to family they realised this was a scam and immediately contacted Action Fraud.
“Fortunately, the card was cancelled before it could be used and so no funds were lost.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson