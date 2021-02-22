A Lichfield artist has donated an original painting to the city’s canal trust to raise funds for its restoration work.

The painting of Gallows Wharf

Stuart Sampson is known for his graphic designs in waterways guidebooks and magazines, but has revived his interest in painting during the lockdown.

A life member of Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust, Stuart chose a vision of Lichfield Canal in water as his subject for a series of paintings, the first of which can be won in an online raffle now.

In the paintings, which he collectively describes as ‘Wishful Thinking’, the artist says he has tried to merge the present with a parallel universe where the canal had never been abandoned.

Raffle tickets for the first work, a 14inch x 11inch depiction of Borrowcop Locks hand-painted on canvas board with acrylic paint, can be bought for £1 per ticket online.

The first raffle ends at 11am on 3rd April. UK delivery is included or collection is available from Lichfield.