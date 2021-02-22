Parents in Alrewas are being warned they could face fines if their children are found breaching coronavirus rules.
Police say they have received reports of groups of young people gathering at the bowling green of the Royal British Legion.
PCSO Rhys Rockley, from Staffordshire Police, said patrols were being stepped up as a result.
“They have been seen to be involved in drug taking, causing criminal damage and breaching COVID regulations.
“We will be patrolling the area and If they are caught at the location and committing offences they will be dealt with accordingly. If they have no valid reason to be there they will be given fines for breach of regulations.
“If they are under the age of 18, parents will be in receipt of the fine.”PCSO Rhys Rockley, Staffordshire Police
The wonderful illiberal world of Covid regulations.
Even if PCSOs were so empowered, there will come a time when FPNs issued during Covid will be subject a judicial review as to their use, that aside, is this the message Staffordshire Police want to be sending?
Trust in the police is lost easily, gaining it is the hard part. I hope the police do not lose sight of the bigger picture, the risk from teenagers being outside is minimal, let’s have some common sense. They’ve been locked down for months and given up their freedom, which at any other time would be unthinkable for someone who has not been suspect or convicted of an offence, to “protect” a tiny portion of the population from a very small risk.
