Businesses, residents and shoppers are being urged to have their say on the future of car parking in Lichfield City centre.
A consultation has been launched by Lichfield District Council which will help develop a long-term strategy on the issue.
Councillors also hope the information will allow them to set out detailed recommendations for the future of city centre car parking provision as part of the city centre masterplan project.
Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member responsible for economic development, said:
“We are looking for as many people as possible to tell us about their experiences of car parking in Lichfield city centre and give us their views on the level of parking within the city centre, the locations of the car parks, the costs of parking, and what they like and don’t like about the car parks.
“The car parking consultation is the first of several engagement opportunities that we have planned for this year to help to keep up the momentum of developing the different themes and ideas contained in the masterplan.
“The more views that we are able to gather from residents, businesses and visitors, the better informed our plans will be.”
Consultation responses are being gathered via a questionnaire at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/parkingconsultation until 21st March.
The development of the car park strategy are being supported by highways and transport consultants from the 2020 Consultancy.
Adam Bunce, director at 2020 Consultancy, said:
“We are delighted to be chosen as the consultants to deliver this exciting piece of work and we are looking forward to working with Lichfield District Council over the coming months.”Adam Bunce, 2020 Consultancy
Trouble is councils use car park as cash cows. Then shops complain about lack of custom. People should be encouraged to shop locally . Personally have
been charged for overstaying by 10 minutes. Lower charges for a month, when shops are open again and see if it works.
Some strange questions in survey
Is this why my Council tax is going up!
LDC need to employ an external consultancy to tell them, 1) can people find a space 2)Whether there is sufficient parking in the city centre and 3)The parking experience including directional signage, safety, and locations.
Surely a simple analysis of the revenue per car park would answer all of those questions and would also provide details of peak and under usage. Therefore informing location and capacity planning.
Also no mention of linking this into the wider housing explosion occurring and also the complete lack of infrastructure needed to support more cars, if in fact cars are relevant in 20 years.
Yet more disjointed thinking from LDC.
