Businesses, residents and shoppers are being urged to have their say on the future of car parking in Lichfield City centre.

A consultation has been launched by Lichfield District Council which will help develop a long-term strategy on the issue.

Councillors also hope the information will allow them to set out detailed recommendations for the future of city centre car parking provision as part of the city centre masterplan project.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member responsible for economic development, said:

“We are looking for as many people as possible to tell us about their experiences of car parking in Lichfield city centre and give us their views on the level of parking within the city centre, the locations of the car parks, the costs of parking, and what they like and don’t like about the car parks. “The car parking consultation is the first of several engagement opportunities that we have planned for this year to help to keep up the momentum of developing the different themes and ideas contained in the masterplan. “The more views that we are able to gather from residents, businesses and visitors, the better informed our plans will be.”

Consultation responses are being gathered via a questionnaire at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/parkingconsultation until 21st March.

The development of the car park strategy are being supported by highways and transport consultants from the 2020 Consultancy.

Adam Bunce, director at 2020 Consultancy, said: