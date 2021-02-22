Confirmation of plans to lift coronavirus restrictions over the coming months have been welcomed by the leader of Staffordshire County Council.
The Prime Minister set out the Government’s roadmap today (22nd February) which will see all children return to school on 8th March.
Other steps will see residents in care homes able to have a nominated visitor and restrictions on meeting with friends and family start to be relaxed.
Boris Johnson warned that although there was no credible route to a “zero COVID Britain”, the country couldn’t continue with restrictions indefinitely.
Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said the announcement was welcome news for families who have already sacrificed so much during this pandemic.
But he said he also understood the frustration of businesses facing further delays until they can safely reopen.
“We have seen the number of cases continue to fall in the county and the news that more than 300,000 doses of the vaccine have been given in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent brings further optimism for what lies ahead.
“Despite today’s news, we cannot become distracted or lose focus on the challenges that COVID-19 continues to present, with new variants such as the South African strain identified in the county just one example.
“It is important that everyone continues to stick to the rules as lockdown is eased, gets tested on a regular basis even if they have no symptoms and take up the offer of the vaccine when called to do so.
“Unless we continue to do all of these things, what is now within our grasp can just as easily be snatched away.”Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council