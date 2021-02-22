Confirmation of plans to lift coronavirus restrictions over the coming months have been welcomed by the leader of Staffordshire County Council.

The Prime Minister set out the Government’s roadmap today (22nd February) which will see all children return to school on 8th March.

Other steps will see residents in care homes able to have a nominated visitor and restrictions on meeting with friends and family start to be relaxed.

Boris Johnson warned that although there was no credible route to a “zero COVID Britain”, the country couldn’t continue with restrictions indefinitely.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said the announcement was welcome news for families who have already sacrificed so much during this pandemic.

But he said he also understood the frustration of businesses facing further delays until they can safely reopen.