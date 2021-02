An appeal for information has been launched after 14 fridge-freezers were found dumped in Chorley.

The fridge-freezers dumped in Chorley. Picture: Lichfield District Council

Lichfield District Council said the fly-tipping happened on Little Pipe Lane.

“If you recognise any of the waste or saw something suspicious in the area, please report it to us.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

Anyone with information on fly-tipping can provide details via the council’s website.