A regional business leader says the roadmap out of coronavirus restrictions will provide “much-needed” clarity for the retail and hospitality sector in Lichfield and Burntwood.
The Prime Minister outlined a series of steps yesterday (22nd February) which could see the UK free of restrictions by the middle of June.
Alun Rogers, chair of Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Local Enterprise Partnership, said the light at the end of the tunnel would be welcome news for businesses.
“I welcome the Government’s newly-announced roadmap, which provides some much-needed clarity on how sectors like retail, hospitality and other valuable areas of our economy can make a gradual return to normality with the cautious easing of restrictions.
“Businesses and people across Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire have been demonstrating remarkable efforts to pull together and navigate challenges and changing circumstances over the past year, and this roadmap is a hopeful, welcome step towards our community regaining some normality once again.
“We look forward to playing our part with our own campaign to support businesses to thrive and not just survive in the months ahead.”Alun Rogers, Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Local Enterprise Partnership