A regional business leader says the roadmap out of coronavirus restrictions will provide “much-needed” clarity for the retail and hospitality sector in Lichfield and Burntwood.

The Prime Minister outlined a series of steps yesterday (22nd February) which could see the UK free of restrictions by the middle of June.

Alun Rogers, chair of Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Local Enterprise Partnership, said the light at the end of the tunnel would be welcome news for businesses.