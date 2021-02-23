A Burntwood councillor has called for an increased police presence in the town.

Cllr Sue Woodward said she had contacted Chief Inspector Mark Ward over concerns about increases in low-level crime and anti-social behaviour.

The leader of Burntwood Town Council and Staffordshire County Council member said hotspot areas such as Sankey’s Corner had seen a spate of incidents.

“While we all know that police resources are stretched, Burntwood residents need reassurance that police are actively patrolling in the town, particularly at night. “I’ve had a number of calls again over this last few days about vandalism, car racing and general bad behaviour and we need to see a higher profile from the police to try to stamp this out. “If nothing else, some of these activities also breach lockdown rules as well as causing distress, nuisance and fear.” Cllr Sue Woodward

Cllr Woodward added that residents needed to see more being done to tackle the issue.