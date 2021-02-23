A nurse has been confirmed as the Labour candidate to contest a by-election in Burntwood.

The vote for the Summerfield and All Saints ward on Lichfield District Council is due to take place in May.

It comes after the resignation of Labour’s Bernard Brown last year.

The party has now confirmed that Mike Galvin will contest the seat.

He worked in mental health services before taking time out to work as a police officer, before returning to nursing, where he is currently a commissioning case manager in the West Midlands.

“I am so pleased to have been endorsed by local Labour members to represent them in the by-election. “I have been a Labour supporter for as long as I can remember, but decided last year that I should step up and do more for our Burntwood community by seeking election as a councillor. “I know how hard our local Labour councillors work for local residents and would be honoured to be part of this fantastic team. “I pledge to the residents of Summerfield and All Saints that I will work tirelessly on their behalf if they put their faith in me and elect me as their councillor.” Mike Galvin

