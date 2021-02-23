A man in his 60s has died in a crash on the A5 near Lichfield.

Police say the incident happened at 7.45pm yesterday (22nd February) at Hints.

The crash was a mile and a half from the Weeford Interchange and involved a white Mercedes Sprinter van and a stationary Ford Focus.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Despite the efforts of emergency services, a man in his 60s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene with his family being offered support from specialist officers at this difficult time. “An investigation is underway and officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 686 of 22nd February.