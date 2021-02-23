A plan to create apartments and a craft workshop in a Lichfield city centre building have been approved.

Permission had been sought for the site at 10 Lombard Street.

A statement said the project would require some changes to the existing building.

“The application proposes the change of use of the engineering works to two two-bedroom dwellings which will necessitate the demolition of part of the building and extensions and alterations to the building.

“It is proposed that the frontage building will be extended and refurbished to form a retail/craft workshop and gallery.

“The two dwellings will be accessed via a pedestrian gate between the workshop and 12 Lombard Street and private courtyard to the rear of the proposed dwellings. This is to be formed by part demolition of the existing building.”

Planning statement