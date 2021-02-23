The car park at Lichfield Trent Valley. Picture: Google Streetview

Repair work is taking place at the car park of Lichfield Trent Valley station.

The access road on Station Approach and footpaths are also being resurfaced at the site off Burton Road over a two-week period starting 1st March.

Access to the station will remain in place during the work.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, said: