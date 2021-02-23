Repair work is taking place at the car park of Lichfield Trent Valley station.
The access road on Station Approach and footpaths are also being resurfaced at the site off Burton Road over a two-week period starting 1st March.
Access to the station will remain in place during the work.
Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, said:
“The car park and approach road at Lichfield Trent Valley have seen better days and this work will ensure a more attractive and smoother welcome to the station for our customers.
“At the moment train travel remains reserved for essential journeys only, which means it is a good time to complete this work with fewer people currently using the railway.”Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway