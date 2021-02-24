The final whistle is likely to be blown early on the season for Chasetown FC and Lichfield City FC.

The FA’s Alliance and Leagues Committee has confirmed it intends to seek permission to curtail the current campaign due to the impact of coronavirus.

Clubs in the National League System steps 3 to 6 – which covers Chasetown’s Pitching In Northern Premier League and the Midland Football League where Lichfield play – were consulted during the latest lockdown.

The results saw 76% call for curtailment if the season couldn’t be restarted with spectators before 1st April.

A statement rom the Alliance and Leagues Committee said:

“Taking into account the survey results and the ongoing impact of COVID-19, which continues to adversely affect incomes for clubs due to restrictions on both spectators and hospitality, we have reached a consensus that, subject to the approval of FA Council, the 2020-21 league season for Steps 3 to 6 should be curtailed with immediate effect.” The FA’s Alliance and Leagues Committee

Chasetown were fifth in their table after nine games of the campaign, while Lichfield were sitting top of the Midland Football League Division One having played 15 games.

Proposals to pushing back the end of league campaigns rather than ending them were also ruled out.