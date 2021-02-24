Councillors in Burntwood are being asked for their views on a proposed 78-bed care home in the town.

The former Bridge Cross Garage site. Picture: Google Streetview

Developers hope to build the three storey facility on the former site of the Bridge Cross Garage on Cannock Road.

Members of Burntwood Town Council’s planning and development committee will give their views on the scheme tonight (24th February) before a final decision is made at Lichfield District Council.

A planning statement said other options for bringing the land back into use for other purposes had not come to fruition.

“The site has been vacant for a considerable period of time, with little interest in the site. “The proposed development will ensure that the local communities have access to the specialist care this home can bring. “There is both an identified local need for quality care accommodation in the local area as well as extending the job opportunities for local people.” Planning statement

The Burntwood Town Council committee meeting will take place online at 6pm. Full details of the proposal are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.