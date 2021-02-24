Families in Lichfield and Burntwood who are struggling to heat their homes could get up to £200 towards their bills.

Staffordshire County Council is working with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and local charity Beat The Cold to deliver the COVID-19 winter grant scheme.

In addition to the financial help, families will also be signposted to the Staffordshire Warmer Homes scheme which could see the installation of free gas central heating in their homes.

Households in an emergency situation who do not have heating may also be able to access portable heaters and a winter warmth pack including hats, scarves, blankets and gloves as part of the scheme.

The support is available to residents who have low or no income or those claiming benefits.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We want to make sure that vulnerable families are getting the support they need to stay healthy and well during winter, which is why we have created the fund. “COVID-19 has presented us all with huge challenges and extra pressures, particularly for many of our more vulnerable families. “We know that many households, through no fault of their own are finding it hard going and struggling with things like paying heating bills. “Through the scheme, we’re not only offering financial support, but also helping families find a long term affordable solution to heating their home. “I would encourage anyone who thinks they might be eligible to get in touch with us or make an application.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

Funding is limited and the money will be given to families as pre-paid meter credit or be paid directly to their energy provider to add credit to their account or to clear prior debt.

People can apply at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/covidwintersupport.