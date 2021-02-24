Experts from a Lichfield travel agent are hosting an online question and answer session to help people understand the potential return of international trips.

Nathan and Oliver from RB Collection

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated that overseas travel could return in May.

But with uncertainty still remaining over what future holidays may look like, RB Collection are hosting the online session to attempt to unpick some details of the announcement.

“From vaccine passports to holiday insurance, when to book and for where – we look forward to addressing your concerns and queries. “We will also report on the results from our recent travel survey which shows promising data for the year ahead.” RB Collection spokesperson

People can sign up for the session, which takes place at 2pm tomorrow (25th February) here.