The owner of a Lichfield restaurant says demand for tables once lockdown ends is already soaring.

It comes after the Government confirmed when restaurants could reopen as part of the roadmap out of coronavirus restrictions.

The Boat Inn, on Walsall Road, has confirmed it will welcome customers again from 20th May.

Liam Dillon

Owner Liam Dillon said the first weekend was already fully booked as diners prepare to enjoy meals out once more.

“The team and I are hugely excited. We opened the booking system straight away and we are already full over the first weekend. “This is really positive especially after the huge investment in the dining area plus a new outdoor garden dining offer.” Liam Dillon

Liam said customers needed to do help ensure local businesses can bounce back from their coronavirus closures.