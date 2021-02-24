The owner of a Lichfield restaurant says demand for tables once lockdown ends is already soaring.
It comes after the Government confirmed when restaurants could reopen as part of the roadmap out of coronavirus restrictions.
The Boat Inn, on Walsall Road, has confirmed it will welcome customers again from 20th May.
Owner Liam Dillon said the first weekend was already fully booked as diners prepare to enjoy meals out once more.
“The team and I are hugely excited. We opened the booking system straight away and we are already full over the first weekend.
“This is really positive especially after the huge investment in the dining area plus a new outdoor garden dining offer.”Liam Dillon
Liam said customers needed to do help ensure local businesses can bounce back from their coronavirus closures.
“After such a tough year, I ask everyone to shop and buy local across every sector – farm shops, pubs, coffee shops, retail and restaurants.
“The heart of our local towns and villages – the pubs and restaurants – have been dark for many months.
“Some have pivoted to offer take-aways. We’ve had an amazing response to our Heat At Home boxes but we want people to enjoy not just our food but the whole dining experience from mid-May onwards.”Liam Dillon