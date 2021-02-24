A Lichfield school says it may need to have a staggered return for pupils when they return to the classroom next month.

The Prime Minister has given the green light for full-time, in-person education to resume in schools from 8th March.

However, pupils will need to be tested multiple times as part of the proposals to prevent future outbreaks of COVID-19.

The Friary School told parents via its social media channels that the logistics of such an operation may pose challenges.

“There is likely to be a staggered student return to meet testing requirements – 8th March won’t be fore everyone. “The maths challenge is more than 1,200 students plus staff with testing bays at a maximum of 11 tests per hour.” The Friary School

The school said it hoped to get full details out to parents on how the reopening plans would take place by the end of this week.