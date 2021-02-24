A man has died after his car was involved in a crash with a HGV in Lichfield.
The incident happened at 2.30pm today (24th February) on Cappers Lane.
Police closed the road following the incident involved a red Vauxhall Meriva and a lorry.
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“Sadly, the driver of the Vauxhall Meriva, died at the scene.
“The driver of the HGV was not injured.
“Specialist officers are supporting the man’s family.
“Witnesses who may have seen the vehicles before the collision or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to contact Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 364 of 24th February.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson
Sad news.
With the amount of traffic passing through that junction and with the quality of the road surface on the part of the road it’s a miracle there aren’t more serious collisions like this.
Rest in peace
I have similar sentiment to the comment above, collisions may only get worse when phase II of Liberty Park is complete.
