An application to build housing on the site of a GP surgery in Burntwood has been withdrawn.

Burntwood Health Centre. Picture: Google Streetview

NHS Property Services Ltd had applied for a Permission in Principle agreement for the land where Burntwood Health Centre sits on Hudson Drive.

It would have allowed for between three and nine homes to be built on the site when the facility moves to the new surgery being built at the former Greenwood House care home.

Burntwood Town Council said it had “no objections in principle” to the proposal, but questioned whether nine apartments would be over-development of the land.

But documents on Lichfield District Council’s planning website reveal the application has now been withdrawn.