A group who took to the roof of a Shenstone factory as part of a protest say it was their “moral obligation” to take action.

Palestine Action members on the roof of the factory in Shenstone. Picture: Vladimir Morozov

Six members of Palestine Action were arrested earlier this week after they took to the roof of the UAV Engines factory.

The group say the site is used to make parts for Israeli military drones.

As well as damaging windows and throwing paint on the building, the campaigners also sprayed a police vehicle used to get them down from the roof with red paint.

A spokesperson said: