A community gardening project is offering people in Burntwood the chance to buy bedding plants.

COGS Prepares 4 Life is running a stall from 9am to 2pm today (25th February) at Burntwood Memorial Institute.

The group employs people with learning disabilities to help them gain life skills.

A spokesperson said:

“The plants are sown, grown and nurtured by service users, who also produce small woodwork items which will be on sale as well.” COGS Prepares 4 Life spokesperson

For more details visit the gardening group’s Facebook page.