A collection of instruments is expected to go for a song when it is sold at auction in Lichfield.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton with some of the instruments

Seven drum kits, more than a dozen guitars and a 1970s synthesiser are among the items being sold by Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 1st March.

Accumulated over half a century by a professional drummer, the kits date back as far as a 1962 Rogers set.

The whole collection is expected to fetch around £20,000 when they go under the hammer.

Technology specialist Stuart Hay said:

“What a rare opportunity it is to have such a large collection of musical instrumentation in our Fradley Park saleroom and all from a single collector. “From the rarest through the usual to unusual amalgamated instruments, they’re all here and ready for some new owners to enjoy.” Stuart Hay

The guitars up for sale include an early 1980s Dan Smith era USA Fender Stratocaster Gold on Gold.

The Fender Stratocaster Gold on Gold

“It is a fabulous guitar in amazing condition along with an iconic Tweed Fender case that looks like it has done its job protecting this gem. “From the same era and just as unusual is a Gibson Custom Shop XPL Explorer in cream with boxwood edge binding and a very rock ‘n’ roll black stripe design on the top, with black hardware including a Kahler tremolo system and locking nut.” Stuart Hay

For more details on the sale, visit www.richardwinterton.co.uk.