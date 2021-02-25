Councillors are calling for schools in Lichfield and Burntwood not to be closed because of elections in May.

Voters are due to go to the polls on 6th May for Staffordshire County Council elections, Staffordshire Commissioner elections and some by-elections.

A number of schools are regularly used as polling stations, leading to an additional day off for pupils.

But with many only due to return to the classroom on 8th March following the national coronavirus restrictions, Cllr Sue Woodward said councils should avoid shutdowns to accommodate voters.

The county councillor and Burntwood Town Council leader said:

Cllr Sue Woodward

“The last thing families need is another day of school disruption and I recently wrote to the Lichfield District Council chief executive expressing my concerns about this, especially given the uncertainties parents still face around work and child care arrangements. “I’m pleased to say that Diane Tilley has confirmed that they are actively reviewing the use of schools as polling stations and hopes to be able to announce any alternative venues in good time for polling cards to be printed and sent out. “I’m sure many families will welcome this.” Cllr Sue Woodward

The issue is being taken up by councillors across the county.

Cllr Charlotte Atkins, leader of the Labour group at Staffordshire County Council, said: