The headteacher of another Lichfield secondary school has outlined plans for a staggered return of pupils next month.

Nether Stowe School has written to parents outlining steps it intends to take to ensure pupils can return.

The Friary School has previously suggested it too would operate a phased return from 8th March.

Glyn Langston-Jones, headteacher of Nether Stowe School, told parents he was keen to see “a measured approach” to ensure the safety of students and staff.

“The Department for Education has stated that school attendance will be mandatory for all students from 8th March and that schools will have discretion on how to phase the return of students over that week to allow them to be tested on return. “We will continue to take a measured approach to ensure that all members of our school community are kept safe. “In order to facilitate the safe return to schools and, in keeping with the Department for Education’s suggestion that we can use discretion to support our wider reopening, we will be operating a staggered start from March 8th to ensure that all students receive the necessary test.” Glyn Langston-Jones, Nether Stowe School

Parents have also been given more details about other measures being taken to prevent outbreaks.

“After an initial programme of three tests in school, students will be provided with two rapid tests to use each week at home. “On their return, students will be expected to wear face coverings when moving around the site and in corridors as they had been before the lockdown. “In addition, the Department for Education have stated that face coverings should be worn in classrooms. “This will not apply in situations where wearing a face covering would impact on the ability to take part in exercise, for example in PE lessons.” Glyn Langston-Jones, Nether Stowe School

“Safety is of paramount importance”

Mr Langston-Jones said “robust procedures” to cope with the risks posed by coronavirus were in place.

Glyn Langston-Jones outside one of the new buildings at Nether Stowe School