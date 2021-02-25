Bosses at a Lichfield arts venue say they are determined to bounce back from the challenges of lockdown.

A performance at The Hub at St Mary’s

The Hub at St Mary’s has not hosted a show in the past year due to coronavirus restrictions.

The venue’s coffee shop did manage to open briefly, but lockdown saw more than 30 performances cancelled.

Creative director Anthony Evans said the venue was determined to welcome local performers and artists when the doors finally reopen.

“There is a real danger that artists and theatre-makers get left behind in the post-pandemic economic recovery. “We feel it’s important to prioritise these groups and support their recovery by investing in people who make, create, dream and innovate. “So we’ve been working on an artist development programme. Launching in March, it will focus on both providing online community arts platforms to nurture ideas and also hard cash to support these ideas.” Anthony Evans

The Government has indicated some performances could resume in May if the roadmap out of coronavirus restrictions goes as planned.

Anthony said there would be a need to adapt to the new world beyond the current crisis.

“We knew the pandemic would limit our activities this year and so were careful not to programme too much. “Now, with the announcement of the roadmap we can plan to build up an exciting programme of events again from 17th May and on into next year. “We will be reopening in a very different environment – post-pandemic, post-Brexit, post-Black Lives Matter, post-Trump. All of these things will impact on how a thriving arts organisation works. “We will be evolving in response to this new world, reconnecting with our community and widening our audience – and we look forward to welcoming everyone to The Hub during the coming months.” Anthony Evans

More details about the re-opening of the coffee shop and venue can be found at thehubstmarys.co.uk.