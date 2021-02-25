Bosses at the M6 Toll have revealed plans to improve the process of using the road for drivers.
Midlands Expressway Ltd says ANPR cameras will as part of an improvement to the way the contactless travel system works.
New back office and e-commerce functions will also be introduced as part of the project being led by design consultancy Stantec.
The first wave of cameras will go live in April, initially as a trial for vans and trucks before going live for all users.
Andy Cliffe, Midland Expressway Ltd chief executive, said:
“The investment in the new infrastructure will deliver a world class tolling system, enhancing the customer experience, improving further our strong record of journey time savings and reliability, and increasing the appeal of the road for new users.
“Following a rigorous selection process involving sector leading companies from around the globe, Stantec has been commissioned to carry out the project.
“The new tolling system is part of the wider Road Ahead digital transformation programme which will improve operational efficiencies and further focus the business on the needs of our customers and the businesses and communities we serve.
“Deploying the most innovative technology is central to ensuring we deliver efficient, hassle free journeys for the 50,000 drivers who rely on us each day.”Andy Cliffe, Midland Expressway Ltd