Bosses at the M6 Toll have revealed plans to improve the process of using the road for drivers.

M6 Toll

Midlands Expressway Ltd says ANPR cameras will as part of an improvement to the way the contactless travel system works.

New back office and e-commerce functions will also be introduced as part of the project being led by design consultancy Stantec.

The first wave of cameras will go live in April, initially as a trial for vans and trucks before going live for all users.

Andy Cliffe, Midland Expressway Ltd chief executive, said: