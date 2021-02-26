A collection of rare Pokemon cards is expected to fetch £100,000 when it goes up for sale in Lichfield.

Some of the unopened Pokemon booster packs

Global interest is expected for the auction which runs until 8th March.

The sale by Richard Winterton Auctioneers coincides with the 25th anniversary of the launch of the collectible cards.

There are 42 lots in total, included around 1,000 PSA-graded first edition cards, 70 sealed Team Rockets booster packs and an unopened base set booster box from Wizards of the Coast.

The sale comes after the Lichfield auction house saw a 1st edition Pokemon base set sell for £25,000 in July.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

A graded Dark Dragonite card

“Pokémon is quite simply a global sensation and the ultimate ‘new’ collectable “As the sale ties in with the 25th anniversary we expect huge interest across the globe, especially collectors in Japan, China and the USA. “This is the hottest Pokémon ticket in town and we are super excited to be in on the action.” Richard Winterton

The sale starts to close from 10am on 8th March in a bid to appeal to the global market.

“We have organised a timed sale rather than our more usual live auctions so as to enable bidders from all over the world to get in on the action. “We’ve also carefully timed the closing of the sale to ensure it falls on the same date and at as convivial a time as possible for bidders. “Pokémon may be a lot of fun but it’s also a very serious business for collectors who are prepared to hunt all over the world for that special card and will invest thousands and thousands of pounds to secure it.” Richard Winterton

“A real element of mystery”

From beginnings as a simple trading card game, the past few decades has seen Pokémon evolve into a serious collector’s business.

The unopened booster box

International prices for mint condition Pokémon cards have skyrocketed as a result.

Jon Price, toy specialist at Richard Winterton Auctioneers, said the unopened boxes and packs were likely to be just as sought after as the graded cards.

“The booster box is sealed in the original wrapping and because it’s unopened no-one knows for sure what’s inside. “Some people might want to buy it to open it, some people might buy it to just sit on as an investment. “Certainly, very few of these remain sealed and that gives this particular lot a real element of mystery.”

Mr Winterton added:

The online catalogue for the Pokémon 25th anniversary can be viewed via online.