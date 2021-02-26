A councillor says Burntwood needs “infrastructure before more housing”.

Cllr Steve Norman made his comments after a debate at Burntwood Town Council over a proposed care home on land in the town.

Cllr Steve Norman

Developers hope to build a three-storey, 78-bed facility on land previously occupied by Bridge Cross Garage.

But Cllr Steve Norman said future development of Burntwood needs to focus on a broader range of services.

“This is land earmarked for connecting the Sankey’s Corner shops to a new town centre in the proposed Burntwood Neighbourhood Plan which, if supported by residents in May, will increase our funding for projects and infrastructure in the Town. “Infrastructure before more housing.” Cllr Steve Norman

Lichfield District Council will make the final decision on the care home proposal in the coming weeks.