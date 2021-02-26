Lichfield’s MP has urged people to take up their vaccination to help protect others from Covid-19.

Michael Fabricant received his vaccine dose at Lichfield Cathedral recently.

The Conservative MP backed calls from The Queen urging people to take up the jab when it is offered.

Michael Fabricant MP receiving his coronavirus jab at Lichfield Cathedral

“Get vaccinated – if not for your own protection, for the protection of others. Only by doing this can we eradicate Covid-19 and the risk of it producing variants. “We succeeded only a few years back with smallpox which was present in Britain and was a killer. Now, the disease has been eradicated worldwide through vaccination. “But this needs everyone or nearly everyone to be vaccinated.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant said the vaccination drive across the country had been a “fantastic achievement”.