Areas in Lichfield and Burntwood have been included on Staffordshire’s weekly coronavirus hotspot list.

Curborough, Boley Park, Boney Hay and Chasetown are being highlighted by Staffordshire County Council.

Residents living in those areas are urged to get tested at a community facility even if they do not have symptoms.

The overall picture is looking brighter across Staffordshire, with the county council saying the total number of cases are falling in most areas.

But Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet member for health, said it was crucial people did not let their guards down.

“The latest virus data shows how quick things can change – not all areas of the county are showing cases falling and we are still midway through screening for the South African strain. “The current lockdown rules are still in place. Please stick to them, get tested regularly and take the vaccination when it is offered to you.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Details about community testing facilities are available online.