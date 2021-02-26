Plans to install ANPR cameras for a new parking system at a Lichfield supermarket have been approved.

The Tesco supermarket in Lichfield. Picture: Google Streetview

Tesco has unveiled proposals to ensure drivers using the car park at its Church Street store are spending at least £5 in the shop.

The new system would see customers given a voucher at the till to use on terminals to validate their vehicle.

A statement supporting the proposal says shoppers using the supermarket are unable to find spaces because people heading into the city centre are using the facility.

“Tesco are finding that their car park is coming under considerable pressure and is being used by non-Tesco customers. “This is limiting the number of spaces available to shoppers, detracting from the attractiveness of the store as a main food shopping location, and in turn impacting on its trading performance. “Tesco therefore propose to introduce new measures to control the car park whereby customers will be permitted to stay for up to three hours if they spend a minimum of £5 in store.” Planning statement

The scheme will see those who stay beyond three hours or who do not validate their parking tickets issued with a penalty charge of £70, reduced to £42 if paid within 14 days.

Stays of 30 minutes or less will not be charged to allow pick up and drop off journeys.

“The revised controls will ensure that there is a greater turnover of parking to create more freely available spaces for shoppers to visit both the store and shops located within the city centre. “For example, a customer may undertake a half-hour shop at the Tesco store where they spend more than the £5, and remain with the car park for a further two and a half hours. “We consider that the revised parking controls are sufficient to allow linked trips with other city centre uses, especially on the basis that its main purpose is to serve the Tesco store.” Planning statement

No date has been confirmed for when the new system will be introduced.