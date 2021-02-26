Returning all students to the classroom is “a journey rather than a race”, a Lichfield secondary school headteacher has said.

Pupils across the country will return to in-person education from 8th March following the current lockdown.

Two secondary schools in Lichfield have confirmed a staggered restart may be necessary – and in a letter to parents, King Edward VI School also outlined similar proposals.

Headteacher Jane Rutherford said it was important to recognise the challenges pupils have had over the past year.

“We know that our students have had a range of experiences during lockdown. “When students return to school we understand that some students may have thrived while some may have struggled -the most important thing for us all is to take positive steps forward. “It is a journey rather than a race to re-engage with life in school.” Jane Rutherford, King Edward VI School

Pupils will also need to be tested when they return to school – a fact which is likely to impact on when all students will be back full-time.