Tickets for a new lottery supporting good causes in Lichfield and Burntwood will go on sale next week.

The Lichfield Community Lottery will take place weekly, with the first draw on 10th April.

Lichfield District Council said 60p from each £1 ticket will go to good causes across the area.

So far 28 organisations have signed up to benefit from the lottery – and more are encouraged to sign up in time for the first draw.

Players will be able to win a number of prizes, including the £25,000 jackpot.

Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, said:

“Lichfield Community Lottery is an innovative way to support local charity and voluntary organisations and we hope lots of people will get involved by subscribing to play. “It offers a fun way to support good causes that you care about and to be in with a chance to win a prize.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

For more details on buying tickets or registering as a good cause, visit www.lichfieldcommunitylottery.co.uk.