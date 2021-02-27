People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to remain patient as coronavirus restrictions are eased.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined a roadmap with steps which could see the country free of current regulations by the end of June.
But with the staggered relaxation, Staffordshire County Council has warned people cannot get complacent and begin to take unnecessary risks.
Cllr Johnny McMahon Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health, said:
“Schools are returning on 8th March and plans to slowly return to normality are in place. However, we plead with Staffordshire residents to remain cautious.
“Relaxing of the rules must be treated with extreme caution and be a gradual process – we cannot allow ourselves to become impatient.
“The current lockdown rules are still in place. Please stick to them, get tested regularly and take the vaccination when it is offered to you.
“This cautious approach will lead us slowly – and most important of all – safely back to the normality we all crave.”Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council