Lichfield and Burntwood residents are being urged to nominate people for a national Heart Hero Award.

The British Heart Foundation event will celebrate health professionals and members of the public who are helping to save and improve the lives of those living with heart and circulatory diseases.

Sophia Marshall who won a 2020 Heart Hero award

The charity is also adding an Innovative Fundraiser category this year to recognise those who have continued to support them during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson said:

“A Heart Hero can be anyone – from a nurse or doctor working in the field of heart disease that may have helped you or your family, to a young person with heart disease who has shown incredible courage and determination or a fantastic fundraiser. “All nominees and winners will be invited to our glitzy star-studded online awards ceremony premiering live on YouTube on World Heart Day on 29th September.” BHF spokesperson

The other categories include Young Heart Hero and My Healthcare Hero.

For more information about the criteria and to nominate, visit www.bhf.org.uk/heartheroes