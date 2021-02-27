Police say they are stepping up patrols in a bid to catch bikers riding in a Burntwood park.

Redwood Park. Picture: Google Streetview

Incidents of a scrambler and a quad bike have been reported at Redwood Park.

PCSO Davina Hickman said the motorbikes were “causing a nuisance” for others in the area.

“If you anyone has further information with regards to this anti social behaviour we would be very interested in hearing from them. “In the meantime we will be carrying out more patrols at the park with the aim of catching up with these individuals.” PCSO Davina Hickman, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.