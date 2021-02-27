Micro businesses with up to four employees in Lichfield and Burntwood are being given the chance to benefit from 12 months of free advice on how to navigate life after the pandemic.

Staffordshire County Council is working with other authorities, including Lichfield District Council, on the scheme.

Companies will be able to access guidance and advice on areas such as legal and tax issues, health and safety, cyber protection and insurance via the year-long membership package with the Federation of Small Businesses.

The memberships will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader Cllr Philip White, said:

“Micro businesses have been greatly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic though many have shown incredible resilience through this period. “By providing free expert advice on a wide range of business-related issues, from marketing to legal and finance, we can remove an additional burden and allow them to concentrate on their operations. “We’re pleased to be able to direct our businesses to industry advice that could make a critical difference as our economy recovers and that as a county, we have led the way with this initiative. “Putting the right targeted support in place is most effective when organisations work together – serving our businesses and communities in the best way we can.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

More details about the initiative are available at www.stokestaffsgrowthhub.co.uk.

Karen Woolley, development manager for the Federation of Small Businesses for Staffordshire and the West Midlands, said: