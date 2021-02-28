Alan Rapley

A former Olympic swimmer has been announced as the new head coach of Lichfield Swimming Club.

Alan Rapley was captain of the 1996 British Olympic swimming team in Atlanta and has a long career in coaching across multiple Olympic sports.

Club chair Helen Dickinson said the move would be another positive step for the club.

“With this appointment Alan brings a vision and experience which will support the already fantastic team of coaches and swimmers as we return to the pool once Covid restrictions are lifted in April. “Alan’s appointment ensures the continued growth and success of the club.” Helen Dickinson, Lichfield Swimming Club

Lichfield Swimming Club held a successful fundraising effort during the lockdown period – managing to win matched funding from Swim England.

The new diving blocks

“Following our recent Crowdfunding appeal and donation from Tesco Lichfield we have purchased 6 new diving blocks for use at the Friary Grange Leisure centre. “This investment of more than £6,000 ensures that we have the facilities to support our swimmers. “Working with the supplier, these blocks have been manufactured to ensure that we can move these to the new facility which Lichfield District Council are working on delivering in the next few years.” Helen Dickinson, Lichfield Swimming Club

The club caters for swimmers aged eight and over. For more information on joining email lichfield@swimclubmanager.co.uk.