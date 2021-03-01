Parents in Lichfield and Burntwood are finding out which secondary schools their children have been allocated for September.

Staffordshire County Council said more than 8,000 offers have been sent out, with 94.6% securing their first choice option.

Nearly 97% across the county have been allocated one of their top three preferred schools.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education, said:

“In Staffordshire we have an excellent track record of achieving well above the national average for first preferences, and for top three preferences as a whole. “We know the admissions process can be quite daunting for a lot of parents, as we do as much as we can to make the process as easy as possible. “Giving clear guidance, plus working with schools in Staffordshire and in neighbouring authorities, means we can allocate school places efficiently and, in the vast majority of cases, allocate parents one of their top three preferred schools.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

More details about how places were allocated are available at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/admissions.